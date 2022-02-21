Brokerages Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target at $995.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $995.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 14,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

