Sopheon (LON:SPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $730.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.88) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.88), with a volume of 23727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775 ($10.49).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 878.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 906.61. The stock has a market cap of £77.04 million and a P/E ratio of 68.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

