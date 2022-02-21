Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $90,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 489,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

