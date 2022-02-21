2,597 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.62 on Monday, hitting $391.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.13 and its 200 day moving average is $572.61. The company has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

