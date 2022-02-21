Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,832. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.