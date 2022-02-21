Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $812.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,851,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $812,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99. American Express has a 12 month low of $129.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.12.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

