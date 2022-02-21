First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 269 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,137,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,461. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

