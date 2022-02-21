Cetera Investment Advisers Has $24.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

