First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 4,150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 261.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,603,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,066,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,532. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.