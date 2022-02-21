iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

