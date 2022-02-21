Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,132. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

