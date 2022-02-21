iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $45,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $72.41. 5,543,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

