$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.19 to $15.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.35. 1,489,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.