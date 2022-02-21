Landshare (LAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $162,473.00

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $162,473.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00107712 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,797,957 coins and its circulating supply is 1,720,819 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

