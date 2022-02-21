DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $38.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

Several research firms recently commented on DV. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,344 shares of company stock worth $4,103,042. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $91,853,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,766,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,622,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

