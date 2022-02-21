Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $442.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,347. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.