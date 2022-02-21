Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.34. 6,210,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.
Several research firms have commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
