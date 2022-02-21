Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.48 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.300 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 416,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.40.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

