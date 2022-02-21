Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.15. 9,558,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,646,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

