Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,209. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on LFT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

