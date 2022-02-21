Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

