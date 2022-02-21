Campion Asset Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Campion Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 2,860,495 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

