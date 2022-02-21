Humaniq Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $46,384.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

