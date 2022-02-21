Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $132.14

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,053. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.