Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 1,560,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,685. Embraer has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

