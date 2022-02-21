Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,744,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,696,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. 4,152,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

