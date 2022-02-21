Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,885. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

