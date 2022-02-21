Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,374 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,846,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,144,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

