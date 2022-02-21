Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 13,039 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,425,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $436.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.31 and its 200 day moving average is $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.