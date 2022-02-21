Laffer Tengler Investments Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

LQD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,233,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,983,615. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.61 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

