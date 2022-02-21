Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $37.13 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,399,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,935 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after acquiring an additional 673,733 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,299 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

