Telos (TLOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.96 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $299.64 million and $4.96 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

