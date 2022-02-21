Presearch Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $789,420.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $91.39 million and approximately $789,420.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

