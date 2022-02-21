KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $222.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

