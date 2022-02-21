The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

