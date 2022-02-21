Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.39. 3,321,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

