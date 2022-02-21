KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,973,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.82. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

