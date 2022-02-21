Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $404,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.98. 6,193,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,715. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $305.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

