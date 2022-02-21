1,149 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $321,789,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $191.32. 2,558,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,853. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.77. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

