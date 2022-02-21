DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 12.3% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $474,687.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06990041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.62 or 0.99716397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051389 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,611,497 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.