Analyzing Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.90, suggesting a potential upside of 65.83%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 7.28 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -28.57 Sow Good $470,000.00 12.84 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earthstone Energy.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

