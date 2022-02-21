Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 437,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,929. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

