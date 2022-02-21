Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,076. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.