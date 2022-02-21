iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,966 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,736,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $97.11. 736,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

