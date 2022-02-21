Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,109 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,955,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

