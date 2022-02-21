Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Lowered by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after buying an additional 4,340,714 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 288,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.