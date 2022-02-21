First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. 6,053,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

