Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.
Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.28. 4,132,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,100. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.
In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
