Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.
NYSE:XYL traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $90.66. 1,361,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.40.
In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
