Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $90.66. 1,361,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.40.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

