FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 140.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $124.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

